Thursday Snow Totals

Radar of Snow Starting Thursday Morning Ending Friday Morning

On the edge of an incoming high pressure system, the Sioux Empire received a healthy amount of snow as we began to round off the week of February 5th. Most of the snow fell during the afternoon hours, with heavier bands of snow located near Pierre. Below is a list of some of the snow totals that came in across the KDLT forecast area. If you have a snow total, or don’t see your town on this list below, you can submit a total to KDLT Weather via Twitter, Facebook or email (weather@kdlt.com). Remember, when taking totals you’ll want to put the ruler in the ground a couple of times, in snow that hasn’t been packed down, to get a good average.

Snow Totals:

8.00″- Faith

6.00″ – Red Elm

6.00″ – Tea

5.70″ – Fort Pierre

5.00″ – Pierre

5.00″ – Canton

5.00″- Chamberlain

4.50″ – Gann Valley

4.50″ – Stephan

4.50″ – Marion

4.20″ – Mitchell

4.00″ – Mission Ridge

4.00″ – White Lake

4.00″ – Salem

4.00″ – Wall Lake

4.00″ – Orange City

4.00″ – Sheldon

4.00″ – Gayville

3.80″ – Forestburg

3.60″ – Spirit Lake

3.50″ – Vivian

3.50″ – Kennebec

3.50″ – Clayton

3.10″ – Rowena

3.00″ – Yankton

3.00″ – Downtown Sioux Falls

2.90″ – Sioux Falls Airport

2.80″ – Huron

2.50″ – Cresbard

2.50″ – Timber Lake

2.50″ – De Smet

2.20″ – Hayti

2.20″ – Chester

2.10″ – Castlewood

2.10″ – Windom

2.00″ – Bruce

2.00″ – Vermillion

2.00″ – Alexandria

2.00″ – Pollock

2.00″ – Herreid

2.00″ – Lake Wilson

1.80″ – Marshall

1.60″ – Vicks Corner

1.50″ – Bowdle

1.50″ – Minneota

1.50″ – Currie

1.40″ – Huron Regional Airport

1.00″ – Burke

0.80″ – Hendricks

0.50″ – Naper

Blaise Keller

KDLT Morning Meteorologist

Twitter – @blaisekellerr