USF Sweeps Augie at SF Arena

SIOUX FALLS… The University of Sioux Falls basketball teams earned a sweep of cross-town rival Augustana Friday night at the Sioux Falls Arena. Mariah Szymasnski scored 23 points as the Coo built a big early lead in the women’s game. Shelby Selland rallied the Vikes with 18 points and 9 rebounds. But USF prevailed 64-59 in overtime, handing Augie just it’s 2nd loss of the season. Dave Krauth remains at the 598 mark for career wins.

In the men’s game it was a track meet. USF had Trevon Evans back after he had missed the first game between the two schools. He led the way with 23 points and Aaron Rothermund had 21. Drew Guebert also chipped in with 18 as USF hung on to win 88-86 to improve to 17-8. Jordan Spencer missed a possible game-winning 3 as time expired. Marcus Asmus and Adm Dykman each scored 19 for Augustana which fell to 14-11 for the season.