Augie Women Bounce Back Against SMSU

Deliver Dave Krauth 599th Career Win With 77-58 Victory

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — On senior day, with alumni in the building, the fifth-ranked Augustana women’s basketball team routed Southwest Minnesota State 77-58 Saturday afternoon inside the Sioux Falls Arena.

The Vikings improved to 22-2 overall and 18-2 in the NSIC and Dave Krauth earned his 599th victory as a college head coach. With the win the Vikings have clinched at least a share of the NSIC South Division and the top seed in south in the Northern Sun Conference Tournament.

​​​​​​​Augie scored the first five points of the contest and mounted an 11-2 run to start the game. Allie Koehn, who made her first career start on senior day, hit the first three pointer of the day for the Vikings and followed it up with a jumper to give Augustana an 11-2 lead with 3:27 left in the first quarter.

The Mustangs started out cold from the field, missing their first six shots from the field and was 1-of-9 to start the game.

​​​​​​​Augustana led 19-13 at the end of the first quarter, and extended that six point lead to a 15 point halftime lead. The advantage was built via an 8-0 run to close the first half. Paige Peterson jump started the run with a layup and back-to-back 3-pointers by sophomore Hana Metoxen and junior Lynsey Prosser capped off the run. Prosser finished the afternoon with nine points.

Nine different Vikings scored in the first half alone and 11 in total.

With 2:15 left in the third quarter, senior guard Logan O’Farrell swiped a pass and stopped, popped and connected on a jumper that put her 14th all-time in scoring in Augustana women’s basketball history, passing Katie Krauth. Logan finished the game with 15 points on 8-of-16 shooting and added five assists, five steals two rebounds and two blocks.

The Vikings led 52-37 entering the fourth quarter and broke the game open the rest of the way. Junior Shelby Selland spun to the hoop and sunk a layup with 7:59 to play to put Augie up 58-44. On the next Augustana possession, the Letcher, S.D. native hit one of her two 3-pointers on the night to put the Vikings up 15. Selland finished the contest with a team-high 18 points and seven rebounds.

Allie Walter connected on a layup with 1:54 to play to put Augie up 18 followed by an Izzy VanVeldhuizen triple that gave Augustana their largest lead of the night.

Presley O’Farrell produced nine points on the afternoon to go along with four rebounds, three assists and three steals.

As a team the Vikings shot 35.9 percent from the field and drilled ten 3-pointers. They forced 26 turnovers and swatted nine shots.

​​​​​​​Caleigh Rodning had 19 points to lead the Mustangs while Erin Baxter added 16. The Mustangs drop to 5-18 overall and 4-16 in conference play.

​​​​​​​Augustana hits the road for the final two games of the regular season. They take on Winona State on Friday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. and Upper Iowa the following day at 4 p.m.

-Recap Courtesy AU Athletics