Body recovered From Andover Apartment Complex Following Fire

ANDOVER, S.D. (AP) – Authorities have recovered a body from the rubble of an apartment fire in northeastern South Dakota.

The South Dakota attorney general’s office said Saturday that local police confirmed that a body was found in the apartment complex.

The fire broke out early Friday at the complex in Andover.

The attorney general’s office says the investigative is active and more details will be released once the body is identified.