Coyote Women Dump Doane

USD Wins 96-54

VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota cruised to its 15th-straight victory with a 96-54 drubbing of Doane inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center on Saturday afternoon.

South Dakota (21-5, 11-0 Summit) returns to Summit League action next week with three games remaining in the regular season. The game served as an exhibition for Doane (7-19, 2-16 GPAC).

All 13 Coyotes scored in the contest with five reaching double figures. Junior Jaycee Bradley scored a team-high 17 points in 17 minutes of action. Bradley made a trio of 3-pointers in the contest.

Sophomore forward Taylor Frederick finished with 14 points, six rebounds and three steals. Frederick’s run of eight consecutive made field goals without a miss, which began against North Dakota State last week, ended in the first quarter. She was a perfect 5-for-5 on Wednesday in Fort Wayne.

Sophomore guard Madison McKeever added 13 points, two rebounds, a pair of steals and an assist.

Freshmen guards Monica Arens and Chloe Lamb came off the bench to score 12 and 11 points, respectively. The point total was a season-best for Arens, who added four rebounds and a pair of assists to her stat line. Lamb had 11 points with six rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals.

Senior center Kate Liveringhouse tallied six points while senior guard Jasmine Trimboli, freshman guard Claudia Kunzer and freshman guard Liv Korngable each scored five. Junior guard Allison Arens added four more while sophomore guard Ciara Duffy and sophomore forward Megan Bonar each made a basket.

Doane was led by guard McKenna Dodd’s 22 points. Tiger guard Cortney Arkfeld added 15 more points.

South Dakota used a 14-2 run midway through the first quarter to break away from the Tigers early. Another 15-3 run paced by eight points from McKeever wrapped up the period. The Coyotes led 35-14 at the end of the first with a new season high for points in a quarter.

Bradley scored 10 of USD’s 25 points in the second quarter as the Coyotes entered the halftime break with a 60-28 lead.

The Coyotes scored 28 points off Tiger turnovers in the game, including 18 in the first half. South Dakota also had 15 fast break points in the game with 11 in the first period.

South Dakota shot 53.5 percent (38-of-71) from the floor while Doane made 35.8 percent (19-of-53) from the field in the game. The Tigers also only connected on 8-of-16 free-throw attempts.

USD’s 96 points also marked a season-high total for the team.

The Coyotes travel to Omaha for their final road game of the season at 7 p.m. Wednesday inside Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska.

-Recap Courtesy USD Athletics