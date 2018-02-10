Crew 52 Volunteers Reminisce On Super Bowl Week

Sioux Falls, S.D.- An estimated 103.4 million people watched the Philadelphia Eagles beat the new England Patriots in Super Bowl 52 last weekend.

“Do it. Sign up, it’s a once in a lifetime thing and the benefits you get far outweigh any work you have to get to get there,” says Crew 52 Volunteer Dave Rowe

They’re called Crew 52. A group of ten-thousand volunteers picked and interviewed from an applicant group of over 30-thousand people.

Rowe was one of those ten-thousand volunteers that had the opportunity of a life time, to prepare for Super Bowl 52.

He says there’s one part about the week of preparation and volunteering that stands out as his favorite.

“Meeting the people. There were thousands of people up there. Everybody was friendly, everybody was having a good time, they thanked us for what we were doing, asked us a lot of questions on how do i get where and so forth. It was fun interacting with people, and these people are from all over the world,” says Rowe.

Crew 52 volunteers had to pay for travel to Minneapolis as well as lodging and food, but Jill Whistler says being able to volunteer for one of the biggest sporting spectacles in the world and get some cool super bowl souvenirs is worth the price.

“None of us knew when we signed up that we would get all of this swag and someone looked at us and said looks like you’re going to the opening ceremonies of the Olympics, that was a nice perk but it wasn’t expected and so we really enjoyed being a part of such a great event,” Whistler tells us.

Sandy Pederson says she had such a blast volunteering for Super Bowl 52, that she’s already looking forward to next year.

“I’ve already got my application in to go to Atlanta for super bowl 53 and so it’s just super fun to be a part of everything,” says Pedersen.

In total, there were 185 thousand hours contributed from Crew 52 volunteers.

Reports show that over 1.4 million people visited the Mall Of America alone during the ten day festival before super bowl Sunday.