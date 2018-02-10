Deuel’s Morgan Kwasniewski Wins State A All-Around Gymnastics Title

Madison's Jenni Giles Wins Final Event On Balance Beam

WATERTOWN, S.D. — A day after the Deuel Cardinals dethroned four-time defending State A Champion Madison to win the team championship, a change of the guard in South Dakota gymnastics continued during the individual competition on Saturday afternoon in Watertown.

Deuel’s Morgan Kwasniewski won three of the four events to capture the State A All-Around gymnastics championship, dethroning Madison senior Jenni Giles who had won the previous three All-Around titles.

Click on the video viewer for highlights! Results are listed below.

STATE A GYMNASTICS @ WATERTOWN

Individual Competition Champions

Vault-Morgan Kwasniewski (Deuel)-9.475

Bars-Morgan Kwasniewski (Deuel)-9.275

Beam-Jenni Giles (Madison)-9.475

Floor-Morgan Kwasniewski (Deuel)-9.600)

All-Around Standings

1. Morgan Kwasniewski (Deuel)-37/675

2. Jenni Giles (Madison)-37.400

3. Rachel Blue (Deuel)-36.400

4. Page Simon (Deuel)-36,350

5. Shania Schwebach (Madison)-9.400)