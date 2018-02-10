Deuel’s Morgan Kwasniewski Wins State A All-Around Gymnastics Title
Madison's Jenni Giles Wins Final Event On Balance Beam
WATERTOWN, S.D. — A day after the Deuel Cardinals dethroned four-time defending State A Champion Madison to win the team championship, a change of the guard in South Dakota gymnastics continued during the individual competition on Saturday afternoon in Watertown.
Deuel’s Morgan Kwasniewski won three of the four events to capture the State A All-Around gymnastics championship, dethroning Madison senior Jenni Giles who had won the previous three All-Around titles.
Click on the video viewer for highlights! Results are listed below.
STATE A GYMNASTICS @ WATERTOWN
Individual Competition Champions
Vault-Morgan Kwasniewski (Deuel)-9.475
Bars-Morgan Kwasniewski (Deuel)-9.275
Beam-Jenni Giles (Madison)-9.475
Floor-Morgan Kwasniewski (Deuel)-9.600)
All-Around Standings
1. Morgan Kwasniewski (Deuel)-37/675
2. Jenni Giles (Madison)-37.400
3. Rachel Blue (Deuel)-36.400
4. Page Simon (Deuel)-36,350
5. Shania Schwebach (Madison)-9.400)