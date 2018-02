HOCKEY DAY SOUTH DAKOTA-Flyers Edge Oahe

Sioux Falls Wins 2-1 At Premier Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — On the inaugural Hockey Day South Dakota the Sioux Falls Flyers edged the Oahe Capitals 2-1 at the Premier Center in boys’ prep hockey action on Saturday afternoon in Sioux Falls. Click on the video viewer for highlights!