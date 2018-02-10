HOCKEY DAY SOUTH DAKOTA-Stampede Lose Thriller To Omaha In Shootout

Herd Fall 3-2

Sioux Falls, SD—The battle of two of the top teams in the Western Conference lived up to the hype Saturday night as the Stampede rallied to earn a point in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Omaha Lancers before 6,973 fans at the PREMIER Center. Trailing by a goal late in the game, Reid Stefanson scored with 13 seconds left on the clock to tie the game and send it to overtime and eventually a shootout where the Lancers prevailed 2-1 in four rounds.

The Stampede finished their five-game homestand earning at least a point in each game (3-0-2) and are 6-0-2 in their last eight games. The Lancers (25-10-3), 7-0-1 in their last eight games, moved one point ahead of the Stampede (22-11-8) for second place in the Western Conference.

Sioux Falls came out hoping to slow down the red-hot Lancers, but Omaha would net the first goal of the game at 7:54 off the stick of Brendan Furry. On the power play, Cole Gallant got the puck to Furry who wristed it from the right circle and under the stick of Stampede goaltender Mikhail Berdin for a 1-0 lead.

The Stampede responded at the 12-minute mark when Adam Dawe tallied his 20th of the season. Dawe charged in front of the Lancers net and was hooked, but managed to a get a shot on goal that just went over the goal line and under the pads of goaltender Zach Driscoll. The play was orgionally ruled no goal, but after review the Stampede were awarded the goal. The Stamped spent the rest of the period on the penalty kill, stopping all three consecutive power plays awarded to Omaha and the game remained tied 1-1 heading into the second.

After a scoreless second period in which the Herd outshot the Lancers 12-6, things remained tight into the third period. The Lancers broke with another goal at 7:10 when Brenan Furry deflected a shot from Nick Perbix under the pads of Berdin and into the net for a 2-1 lead. It remained that way until late into the period. Sioux Falls pulled Berdin with 90 seconds remaining for an extra attacker and after an Omaha shot that just missed the empty net the Herd got an offensive zone power play and cashed in. Adam Dawe got the puck into the right circle for Reid Stefanson who wristed a shot through traffic and into the net to tie the game.

After a scoreless overtime, the game went into a shootout where the Lancers edged the Stampede 2-1 in four rounds. Omaha outshot the Herd 33-27 in the game and finished 1-for-6 on the power play while the Stampede finished 0-for-4.

The Herd return to action next Friday when they travel to Sioux City to face the Musketeers at 7:05 PM. Fans can catch the game live on KELO News Talk 1320-AM, 107.9-FM and kelo.com.

-Recap Courtesy SF STampede