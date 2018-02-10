Jackrabbit Men Win At ORU To Clinch Top Two Seed At Summit League Tournament
SDSU Wins 85-75
TULSA, Okla. — South Dakota State men’s basketball built an early lead and hung on late at Oral Roberts Saturday, taking down the Golden Eagles 85-75 at the Mabee Center in front of 2,568 fans.
SDSU (22-6, 10-1 Summit League) shot 52.7 percent from the field and hit 10 3-pointers while going 17-for-21 at the charity stripe.
Mike Daum led all scorers with 27 points, adding 14 rebounds for his seventh consecutive double-double.
David Jenkins finished 6-for-13 from the field for 16 points, while Skyler Flatten rounded out the double figure scoring with 15 of his own. Flatten dished a career-high six assists as well and did not commit a turnover in 36 minutes of action.
ORU (10-18, 4-7) was led by Austin Ruder and Sam Kearns, who each finished with 14.
State roared out of the gates, scoring the first eight points before opening up a 17-7 lead near the 14-minute mark after a Jenkins 3-pointer. The next five minutes of game action saw ORU crawl back to within four (23-19) before the Jacks pulled away again, running off nine unanswered before the under-four media break to push their lead back to double digits (32-19).
SDSU carried a 43-25 lead into the half and picked up where it left off in the second, stretching its advantage to a game-high 24 (58-34) with 14:11 left. ORU responded down the stretch to pull within 10 (83-73) inside the final minute, but the Jackrabbits held off the charge for the win.
Game Notes
- South Dakota State is now 12-9 all-time against Oral Roberts and has swept the regular season series.
- Reed Tellinghuisen make his 120th career start, the most in school history. He broke a tie with Austin Hansen (1999-03). Tellinghuisen is also tied for second with 132 games played.
- Reed Tellinghuisen moved into third at SDSU in career minutes played (3,841), passing Brayden Carlson (3,835; 2010-14).
- Three Jackrabbits have reached double figures in the same game 16 times this season, including the last 18 contests.
- With three games remaining (including two home games) in the regular season, State holds a one-game lead atop The Summit League standings.
Up Next
South Dakota State is off until Saturday, Feb. 17 when Western Illinois comes to Frost Arena.
-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics