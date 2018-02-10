Jackrabbit Men Win At ORU To Clinch Top Two Seed At Summit League Tournament

SDSU Wins 85-75

TULSA, Okla. — South Dakota State men’s basketball built an early lead and hung on late at Oral Roberts Saturday, taking down the Golden Eagles 85-75 at the Mabee Center in front of 2,568 fans.

SDSU (22-6, 10-1 Summit League) shot 52.7 percent from the field and hit 10 3-pointers while going 17-for-21 at the charity stripe.

Mike Daum led all scorers with 27 points, adding 14 rebounds for his seventh consecutive double-double.

David Jenkins finished 6-for-13 from the field for 16 points, while Skyler Flatten rounded out the double figure scoring with 15 of his own. Flatten dished a career-high six assists as well and did not commit a turnover in 36 minutes of action.

ORU (10-18, 4-7) was led by Austin Ruder and Sam Kearns, who each finished with 14.

State roared out of the gates, scoring the first eight points before opening up a 17-7 lead near the 14-minute mark after a Jenkins 3-pointer. The next five minutes of game action saw ORU crawl back to within four (23-19) before the Jacks pulled away again, running off nine unanswered before the under-four media break to push their lead back to double digits (32-19).

SDSU carried a 43-25 lead into the half and picked up where it left off in the second, stretching its advantage to a game-high 24 (58-34) with 14:11 left. ORU responded down the stretch to pull within 10 (83-73) inside the final minute, but the Jackrabbits held off the charge for the win.

Game Notes

South Dakota State is now 12-9 all-time against Oral Roberts and has swept the regular season series.

Reed Tellinghuisen make his 120th career start, the most in school history. He broke a tie with Austin Hansen (1999-03). Tellinghuisen is also tied for second with 132 games played.

Reed Tellinghuisen moved into third at SDSU in career minutes played (3,841), passing Brayden Carlson (3,835; 2010-14).

Three Jackrabbits have reached double figures in the same game 16 times this season, including the last 18 contests.

With three games remaining (including two home games) in the regular season, State holds a one-game lead atop The Summit League standings.

Up Next

South Dakota State is off until Saturday, Feb. 17 when Western Illinois comes to Frost Arena.

-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics