Lincoln & Stevens Split Thrilling Hoops Doubleheader In Rapid City

Patriot Girls Win 55-54 While Raider Boys Edge Lincoln 64-63

RAPID CITY, S.D. — A doubleheader between a couple of AA basketball’s championship contenders did not disappoint.

The 3rd ranked Lincoln girls rallied from five down in the fourth quarter to defeat 2nd ranked Rapid City Stevens 55-54. Following that in the boys’ game the top-ranked Raiders flipped the script, overcoming an 11 point deficit to defeat the 4th ranked Patriots 64-63.

