Scoreboard Saturday, February 10th

Scores for Saturday, February 10, 2018
Zach Borg
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCORES FOR SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 10TH, 2018

NHL
Wild 3, Chicago 0

USHL
Omaha 3, Stampede 2 (*Final in Shootout)

NBA G-LEAGUE
Skyforce 110, Reno 93

Mens’ College Basketball
SDSU 85, Oral Roberts 75

Northern State 104, Bemidji State 76 (*NSU Clinches Share of NSIC North Title)

SMSU 81, Augustana 77

Wayne State 78, Sioux Falls 64

Northwestern 86, Midland 73

Briar Cliff 93, Mount Marty 77

Hastings 96, Dordt 92 (*Final in OT)

Waldorf 99, Presentation 79

Womens’ College Basketball
SDSU 96, Oral Roberts 72

USD 94, Doane 56

Augustana 77, SMSU 58

Wayne State 64, Sioux Falls 51

Northern State 89, Bemidji State 48

Northwestern 92, Midland 72

Briar Cliff 67, Mount Marty 60

Hastings 83, Dordt 59

Presentation 73, Waldorf 66

College Wrestling
MSU-Moorhead 25, SMSU 13

College Baseball
Augustana 13, Adams State 6

College Softball
Notre Dame 9, USD 6

Purdue 11, USD 2

Northern Iowa 5, SDSU 2

Drake 10, SDSU 2

Northern State 3, Dakota Wesleyan 1

Valley City State 6, Northern State 5

College Track & Field
SDSU Classic
Mens’ Team Standings
1.  SDSU (42.5)

2.  Northern Iowa (29)

7.  Sioux Falls (15)

T12.  Augustana (4)

T16.  Northwestern (3)

T20.  Dordt (2)

T23.  Dakota Wesleyan (1)

T23.  Mount Marty 1

Womens’ Team Standings
1.  SDSU (34)

2. Manitoba (28)

5.  Augustana (17)

12.  Sioux Falls (8)

T14.  Northwestern (5)

20.  USD (2.5)

WOMENS’ COLLEGE TENNIS
Missouri 6, SDSU 0

Sioux Falls 8, SMSU 1

COLLEGE EQUESTRIAN
SDSU 9, Delaware State 7

COLLEGE CHEER & DANCE
GPAC CHAMPIONSHIPS
Cheer Results
1.  Midland (66.50)

2.  Hastings (65.13)

6.  Northwestern (54.75)

Dance Results
1.  Midland (88.38)

2.  Morningside (80.38)

4.  Dordt (72.75)

T5.  Northwestern (67.25)

H.S. GYMNASTICS
State AA Individual Competition @ Watertown
Event Champions
Vault-Myah Morris (Watertown)-9.800

Bars-Myah Morris (Watertown)-9.500

Beam-Myah Morris (Watertown)-9.725

Floor-Rachel Gannon (Brookings)-9.600

All-Around Standings
1.  Myah Morris (Watertown)-38.400

2.  Maria Krall (Mitchell)-37.175

3.  Lizzie Miller (O’Gorman)-36.875

4.  Mikah Moser (Pierre)-36.375

5.  Brooke Bollinger (Watertown)-36.200

State A Individual Competition @ Watertown
Event Champions
Vault-Morgan Kwasniewski (Deuel)-9.475

Bars-Morgan Kwasniewski (Deuel)-9.275

Beam-Jenni Giles (Madison)-9.475

Floor-Morgan Kwasniewski (Deuel)-9.600)

All-Around Standings
1.  Morgan Kwasniewski (Deuel)-37/675

2.  Jenni Giles (Madison)-37.400

3.  Rachel Blue (Deuel)-36.400

4.  Page Simon (Deuel)-36,350

5.  Shania Schwebach (Madison)-9.400)

HS BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 64, Yankton 55

Burke/South Central 46, Alcester-Hudson 34

Chester 65, Dell Rapids St. Mary 46

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 63, St. Francis Indian 55

Flandreau 68, Clark/Willow Lake 52

Groton Area 72, Mobridge-Pollock 66

Harrisburg 57, Huron 54

James Valley Christian 62, Estelline 32

Leola/Frederick 61, Webster 53

Madison 91, Canton 64

Miller 85, Todd County 67

Northwestern 70, Eureka/Bowdle 45

Potter County 60, Hitchcock-Tulare 47

Rapid City Christian 68, Newell 36

Rapid City Stevens 64, Sioux Falls Lincoln 63

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 71, Brookings 61

Sioux Falls Washington 69, Rapid City Central 62

Stanley County 60, Wall 44

Tea Area 64, Lennox 42

Viborg-Hurley 80, Ethan 71

Marshall 84, Faribault 58

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 85, Fulda 33

DWU Culver’s Classic
Bridgewater-Emery 65, White River 52

Canistota 41, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 37

Corsica/Stickney 48, Colman-Egan 35

Dell Rapids 62, St. Thomas More 52

DeSmet 63, Freeman Academy/Marion 43

Irene-Wakonda 70, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 68

Pine Ridge 64, Parker 55

Sioux Falls Christian 66, Aberdeen Roncalli 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. vs. Edgemont, ccd.d.

HS GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 49, Yankton 45

Castlewood 60, Arlington 40

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 73, St. Francis Indian 53

Crazy Horse 63, Bison 45

Edgemont 62, Hulett, Wyo. 23

Flandreau 57, Clark/Willow Lake 53

Gregory 40, Jones County 35

Harrisburg 51, Huron 37

Hendricks, Minn. 49, Aberdeen Christian 41

Lennox 77, Tea Area 30

Madison 60, Canton 30

Milbank 50, Chamberlain 38

Mobridge-Pollock 34, Groton Area 33

Mott-Regent, N.D. 44, McIntosh 42

New Underwood 64, Upton, Wyo. 27

Newell 49, Rapid City Christian 48

Northwestern 44, Eureka/Bowdle 28

Potter County 62, Hitchcock-Tulare 49

Sioux Falls Lincoln 55, Rapid City Stevens 54

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 55, Brookings 50

Sioux Falls Washington 48, Rapid City Central 33

St. Thomas More 79, Hill City 30

Todd County 62, Miller 37

Wall 46, Stanley County 26

Waubay/Summit 38, Deubrook 36, OT

Webster 70, Leola/Frederick 54

Warner Classic
Freeman 49, Highmore-Harrold 34

Herreid/Selby Area 58, Wilmot 40

Sully Buttes 58, Little Wound 38

Timber Lake 49, Florence/Henry 45

Waverly-South Shore 47, Ipswich 43

Jackson County Central 62, St. James Area 28

Minneota 63, Maranatha Christian 62

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 67, Fulda 32

IA 2A Region 1
First Round
Boyden-Hull 64, Sibley-Ocheyedan 37

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 68, Rock Valley 56

IA 3A Region 1
Quarterfinal
Sioux Center 53, MOC-Floyd Valley 42

Spirit Lake 47, Sheldon 44

H.S. WRESTLING
Huron Invite
1.  Winner (206.5)

2.  Aberdeen (173.0)

3.  Mitchell (142.5)

4.  Clark/Willow Lake (121)

5.  Huron (114)

H.S. BOYS’ HOCKEY
SF Flyers 2, Oahe 1

H.S. GIRLS’ HOCKEY
MN 1A Section 3
Semifinal
Marshall Tigers 6, Luverne Cardinals 3

