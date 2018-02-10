SDSU Women Stomp Oral Roberts On Senior Day

Jacks Bid Goodbye To Three Seniors With 96-72 Win

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Scoring balance again was the key for the South Dakota State Saturday afternoon as the Jackrabbits had six players score in double figures in their 96-72 Summit League win over Oral Roberts in front of 2,403 fans at Frost Arena. SDSU has now scored 90 or more points seven times this season and four times in its last five contests.

South Dakota State improved to 21-5 overall and 10-1 in Summit League play while Oral Roberts is 15-10, 6-5.

The game was the final regular-season home contest for seniors Alexis Alexander and Ellie Thompson. Alexander scored 16 points, fueled by a career-high four 3-point field goals, and added a career-high nine rebounds while Thompson added 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Juniors Madison Guebert and Macy Miller scored 13 and 12 points, respectively. Sophomore’s Tagyn Larson and Rylie Cascio Jensen each scored 10 points, Cascio Jensen’s total was a career high.

ORU was led by Faith Ihim’s 31 points. KeniJo Lippe added 22 points.

Turning Point

Alexander scored the Jacks’ first five points as State opened a 12-2 lead when Larson scored with 5:39 to play in the first quarter.

The teams traded baskets for most of the second quarter as the Jackrabbits took a 43-32 lead at halftime after making 17 of 27 field goals. Eight Jackrabbits scored in the first half.

SDSU built a 21-point lead at 67-46 when Larson scored on the break with 56 seconds left in the third quarter to cap an 8-0 run.

Seven Jackrabbits scored in the fourth quarter as they made 12 of 19 shots. State shot 55.4 percent, 36 of 65, for the game.

Notes

The Jackrabbits have had three or more players score in double figures 19 times this season. Today’s performance marked the fifth time with five or more double-figure scorers.

Head coach Aaron Johnston is now one win shy of 150 career Summit League wins.

Miller’s 12 points give her 1,572 career points.

Guebert scored 13 points to give her 1,233 points and move into 27 th in career scoring, passing Ann Just (1992-95), who scored 1,227.

in career scoring, passing Ann Just (1992-95), who scored 1,227. Thompson’s two blocked shots give her 110 in her career, placing her sixth all-time at State. Her seven rebounds pushed into the 10th in career rebounds with 737.

Up Next

South Dakota State begins a three-game road swing Feb. 17 with a 4:30 p.m. game at Western Illinois.

-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics