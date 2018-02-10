Sioux Falls Hosts First-Ever Hockey Day

Sioux Falls, S.D. – Sioux Falls Youth Hockey celebrated it’s very first South Dakota Hockey Day today.

The Sioux Falls Flyers are partnering with the Scheels Iceplex and the Sioux Falls Stampede to create the first South Dakota Hockey day.

As you may expect, the day consists of youth hockey games being played at the Iceplex and the Denny Sanford premier center.

The Flyers junior varsity and varsity teams took on the visiting Oahe Capitals throughout the day, with other youth hockey games played as well.

Youth hockey staff say creating a hockey day is a great way to continue the growth of hockey in South Dakota.

“It’s really great. I mean, hockey is one of those things where it’s grown so much in South Dakota and we want to continue to see it grow. So this is a great way to celebrate the sport, especially with the Olympics and it’s just a great way to enjoy the sport and have a great day,” says Sioux Falls Youth Hockey Director of Operations Wendy McDonnel

The day wraps up with the Sioux Falls Stampede playing against the Omaha Lancers at the Premier Center.