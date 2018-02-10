Skyforce Complete Sweep Of Reno

Sioux Falls Wins 110-93

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Briante Weber’s 27 points, 11 rebounds and three steals propelled the Sioux Falls Skyforce to a 110-93 victory over the visiting Reno Bighorns on Saturday night, sweeping the back-to-back set. The Skyforce now sit at 19-17 on the season and have won 10-of-14 games in 2018, while the Bighorns drop to 20-16 on the year.

Weber scored 13 of his 27 points in the first quarter alone, and Kadeem Jack (14 points and 10 rebounds) added 11 points as the Skyforce took a 36-16 lead into the second period. Sioux Falls would hang onto their lead for the remainder of the game, though Reno went on a run that saw the deficit cut to just eight points, trailing 92-84 with 6:40 remaining in the game. From there, the Skyforce closed the game on an 18-9 run to close the door on the Bighorns’ comeback hopes.

Sacramento Kings two-way player JaKarr Sampson notched a team-high 25 points to go along with 13 rebounds, while Luis Montero (10 points and 11 rebounds) double-doubled for the second-straight game off the bench for the Bighorns.

Sioux Falls turned in yet another well-rounded performance, leaning on contributions from nearly everyone who saw the floor in the win. Ike Nwamu (20 points) and Matt Williams Jr. (17 points) combined to hit ten three-pointers while Larry Drew II (13 assists, nine points and six rebounds) and Miami HEAT two-way player Derrick Jones Jr. (16 rebounds and eight points) impacted the game in more than just the scoring column for the Force.

David Stockton (19 points and seven assists) led a strong second-half comeback effort for the visiting team accompanied by Michael Bethea Jr. (13 points), who rounded out the bulk of the scoring in a game that saw only four Bighorns players score in double figures.

Sioux Falls was able to hold Reno to just 33.6 percent shooting from the field, marking a season low for an opponent, and just 25.6 percent from long distance. Though the Force lost the rebounding battle, there were plenty to go around as the Bighorns topped Sioux Falls 60-58 in that category, and also outscored the home team 46-40 in the paint.

The Skyforce improve to 3-1 amidst their current five-game home stand, and will look to push their winning streak to four-straight games for the first time this season on Tuesday, February 13 when the Memphis Hustle come to town.

The Bighorns now enjoy a lengthy break in action, as their next game doesn’t come until February 21 when they return home to take on the Salt Lake City Stars following the NBA All-Star break.

-Recap Courtesy SF Skyforce