Watertown’s Myah Morris Ascends To State AA All-Around Gymnastics Champion
Runner-Up Last Year Takes Crown
WATERTOWN, S.D. — As a 7th grader, Watertown’s Myah Morris was the State AA Gymnastics All-Around runner-up in 2017.
One year older and later, she took the crown for herself.
Morris won three of the four events at Saturday’s State AA Gymnastics Individual Competition in her home Watertown gym, securing her first All-Around championship.
Click on the video viewer for highlights! Results are listed below.
STATE AA GYMNASTICS INDIVIDUAL COMPETITION @ WATERTOWN
Event Champions
Vault-Myah Morris (Watertown)-9.800
Bars-Myah Morris (Watertown)-9.500
Beam-Myah Morris (Watertown)-9.725
Floor-Rachel Gannon (Brookings)-9.600
All-Around Standings
1. Myah Morris (Watertown)-38.400
2. Maria Krall (Mitchell)-37.175
3. Lizzie Miller (O’Gorman)-36.875
4. Mikah Moser (Pierre)-36.375
5. Brooke Bollinger (Watertown)-36.200