Watertown’s Myah Morris Ascends To State AA All-Around Gymnastics Champion

Runner-Up Last Year Takes Crown

WATERTOWN, S.D. — As a 7th grader, Watertown’s Myah Morris was the State AA Gymnastics All-Around runner-up in 2017.

One year older and later, she took the crown for herself.

Morris won three of the four events at Saturday’s State AA Gymnastics Individual Competition in her home Watertown gym, securing her first All-Around championship.

Click on the video viewer for highlights! Results are listed below.

STATE AA GYMNASTICS INDIVIDUAL COMPETITION @ WATERTOWN

Event Champions

Vault-Myah Morris (Watertown)-9.800

Bars-Myah Morris (Watertown)-9.500

Beam-Myah Morris (Watertown)-9.725

Floor-Rachel Gannon (Brookings)-9.600

All-Around Standings

1. Myah Morris (Watertown)-38.400

2. Maria Krall (Mitchell)-37.175

3. Lizzie Miller (O’Gorman)-36.875

4. Mikah Moser (Pierre)-36.375

5. Brooke Bollinger (Watertown)-36.200