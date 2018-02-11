“Ahead of the Game” Event Held At The Sanford Pentagon

Sioux Falls, S.D. – Concussion awareness was on the mind of many people today at the Sanford Pentagon.

“Ahead Of The Game” was hosted at the pentagon today to provide athletes, parents and coaches about concussion information and studies.

The event was free to the public and including booths, many of which having interactive activities.

A panel included Sanford sports researchers, football coaches and headlined by former Vikings Linebacker Chad Greenway.

The Mount Vernon native says he hopes the studies with Sanford will help diminish the negative connotations linking concussions and football together.

“I think that’s where I’m excited about this research is going is how can we understand, yes there are risks, there’s head injury risks, there’s concussion risks, but here’s where the risk lies. And it’s still okay to play this sport and it’s so great, it’s such a valuable teaching tool for our kids, for our youth and be apart of a team,” says Greenway.

One lucky kid walked away with a signed football from the former Vikings pro.