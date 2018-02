Brookings Rangers & Sioux Falls Flyer Fight To A Draw

Boys' Hockey Powers Tie At 2-2 At IcePlex

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — One week after the Sioux Falls Flyers rallied from two goals down to win 3-2 at the arch rival Brookings Rangers, their rematch in Sioux Falls was just as hotly and closely contested.

Brookings tallied a late third period goal and the two South Dakota boys’ hockey powers would finish in a 2-2 tie at the Scheels IcePlex.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!