Collector Displays Pieces of History at the Sioux Falls Gun Show

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- One of the biggest gun shows in the midwest passed through Sioux Falls this weekend attracting many gun enthusiasts.

This was just one of 14 shows held by the Dakota Territory Gun Collectors Association. It was held at the Sioux Falls Convention Center and was one of their biggest years yet with nearly five thousand visitors, 400 dealers and one thousand table displays.

Anyone from gun lovers to inexperienced folks were welcome and the guns were not only for show but also for sale.

“We have a very gun friendly culture in South Dakota and here they get the chance to see guns they may not see in other parts of the country as well as deal with good reputable dealers,” said Gun Show Manager, Rob Moore.

Some of the vendors won awards at the show including Larry Ness who won “Outstanding Display” for his native artifact collection.

If you missed this years event, they still have four more shows coming up in this year in Rapid City, Pierre, Watertown and Grand Forks North Dakota. The Dakota Territory Gun Collectors Association has all the times and dates on their website dtgca.org