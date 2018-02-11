New Sioux Falls Pet Resort Aims at Helping Pets and the Community

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Jeanine Lubben was a stay at home mom who knew she wanted to do something for her community, so she combined two of her passions, dogs and helping others

“I just felt a nudging that there was something more I was suppose to be doing and so a lot of prayers and a lot of planning later, we now have Paws Pet Resort,” said Lubben.

It’s a place for pets to feel safe and welcomed as well as a way to make money, some of which will be given to several charities

“I cant wait for our reservations to get started, for the business to get going and to start donating that money.”

It’s been three and a half long years in the making

“We toured facilities from omaha to minneapolis down to las vegas and everywhere in between just seeing what we did like and what we didn’t like and making our plans from there,” said Lubben.

Now her hard work is becoming a reality with an open house for the public to get their first inside look. People and dogs enjoyed checking out all the rooms. They offer daycare, a boarding kennel and grooming for cats and dogs. The unanimous favorite was the the VIP suites.

“They are tailored to be like a small bedroom,” said General Manager David Hyde.

Each kennel has TVs so dogs can listen like they would at home. The familiarity helps them to feel more comfortable. Each plays a different dog themed movie or show. There’s chandeliers along with a loft area. Also, owners can see and speak to their pets as well as press a button to give them a treat.

Full boarding will start on Wednesday, but they already have several furry customers who are already testing out the new VIP kennels.

Hyde says this is not just anther kennel and is excited to be working at a place where he can make a difference.

“In our mission you know we’re wanting to be a blessing to people around us, the pets we serve and our employees. to be a part of that and be a part of a christian base company like that, it’s a rare opportunity and it’s been a lot of fun.”