Police Investigating After Fatal Stabbing in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- A stabbing Saturday night left one dead and another injured.

Around 9:2o that night police were called to the scene of the 1900 block of W. 42nd street.

Two victims were taken to the hospital. A 26-year-old Sioux Falls man died from his injuries while the other is being treated for injuries and is expected to survive.

A Sioux Falls resident, 24-year-old Franklin Roberto Shin-Serrano was arrested for 1st Degree Attempted Murder and Aggravated Assault.

Police are still investigating, but say their is no concern for public safety.

More information should be available Monday morning during the press briefing.