Scoreboard Sunday, February 11th
Scores for Sunday, February 11, 2018
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SCOREBOARD FOR SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 11TH, 2018
NBA
Timberwolves vs. Sacramento (*6:00 PM)
Mens’ College Basketball
USD 98, Peru State 55
Womens’ College Basketball
Dakota Wesleyan 86, College of Saint Mary 52
College Wrestling
SDSU 24, West Virginia 9
Upper Iowa 22, Augustana 15
College Softball
SDSU 19, Green Bay 12
Northwestern 13, USD 5
Northern State 5, Dakota State 3
Dakota Wesleyan 9, Dakota State 3
Womens’ College Tennis
Tulane 4, SDSU 1
Augustana 9, MSU-Mankato 0
H.S. Boys’ Hockey
SF Flyers 2, Brookings 2