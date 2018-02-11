Scoreboard Sunday, February 11th

Scores for Sunday, February 11, 2018
Zach Borg
NBA
Timberwolves vs. Sacramento (*6:00 PM)

Mens’ College Basketball
USD 98, Peru State 55

Womens’ College Basketball
Dakota Wesleyan 86, College of Saint Mary 52

College Wrestling
SDSU 24, West Virginia 9

Upper Iowa 22, Augustana 15

College Softball
SDSU 19, Green Bay 12

Northwestern 13, USD 5

Northern State 5, Dakota State 3

Dakota Wesleyan 9, Dakota State 3

Womens’ College Tennis
Tulane 4, SDSU 1

Augustana 9, MSU-Mankato 0

H.S. Boys’ Hockey
SF Flyers 2, Brookings 2

