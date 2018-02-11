SDSU Women Brace For Tough Road Stretch To End Season

Jacks Head To Western Illinois & USD

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The SDSU womens’ basketball team had no problem’s keeping pace with USD in the race for the Summit League regular season championship on Saturday, closing out their home season with a 96-72 win over Oral Roberts. Honoring three seniors it was fittingly senior Alexis Alexander who led the way with 17 points as the Jacks had six in double figures.

The schedule gets more challenging now as State looks to looks to win a regular season conference title or at least clinch a top two seed for the Summit League Tournament. SDSU concludes with three road games including tests at 3rd place Western Illinois (8-3 in league play) next Saturday and Summit leader USD (11-0) on Wednesday, February 21st.