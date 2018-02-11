What’s It Like To Attend A Super Bowl? A Lennox Resident Got To Find Out

Lennox, S.D. – Most football fans were watching the super bowl on TV at their home or at a bar.

“Oh we were super excited because we knew that this is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” says Jonathan Hagena.

Imagine you had the chance to go to a Super Bowl, and all you had to do was write an essay.

Hagena, a farmer in Lennox decided he was going to take that chance to potentially have the weekend of a lifetime.

Even though it’s tough to have motivation to compete in a contest with thousands of participants, Hagena thought he would have an advantage over the other farmers.

“I figured that my odds would be decent too because farmers are probably not going to sit down and write an essay. I just thought that there would be a lot of people who wouldn’t take the time and enter the contest,” says Hagena.

Then came a call in early November notifying Hagena that he won the contest and he and his wife were going to Minneapolis in February to watch Super Bowl 52.

Jonathan and his wife Tara were celebrating their anniversary, and having this trip to Minneapolis was the icing on the cake.

”So this year was my wife’s and I’s 10th anniversary, so the super bowl was a way to put an exclamation mark on our celebration for the anniversary,” says Hagena.

Leading up to the game, the Hagena’s got the VIP treatment to many events including getting the chance to meet NFL greats Eric Dickerson and Mike Singletary.

But on game-day, Jonathan got the chance to witness something that the rest of the world watching it at home didn’t get to see.

“One of the really fun things to watch are the things you don’t get to see on TV. For instance, how many people it takes to set up for the halftime show or for the pregame. It was a well-rehearsed, well-orchestrated army of people,” Hegena tells us.

He says it’s an experience he and his wife will never forget.

As a Vikings fan, Hagena said it was nice to watch a football game without being emotionally tied to any of the teams playing.