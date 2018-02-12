Fatal Shooting Of Oglala Sioux Police Officer Investigated

KYLE, S.D. (AP) – Federal and tribal officials are investigating the fatal shooting of an Oglala Sioux police officer.

KNBN-TV says officials have identified the officer as 52-year-old Brian Gerard Garrett, of Kyle. The FBI says the officer has killed Saturday about 4:30 a.m. Saturday on the Pine Ridge Reservation during an apparent domestic dispute.

The FBI, the Bureau of Indian Affairs and Oglala Sioux tribal police are investigating.

The FBI’s Minneapolis field office, which covers South Dakota, did not immediately return a call for further details Monday.