Former Hartford’s West Central Teacher Sentenced In Rape Case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A former special education teacher at Hartford’s West Central High School is sentenced today, after she admitted to having sex with a student.

31-year-old Kari Boll was sentenced to 20 years after she plead guilty to 4th degree rape and sexual contact with a child under 16.

The victim is a 15-year-old boy who is described as a special needs student.

Boll is married and the mother of two young girls.