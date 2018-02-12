More Honors for Derick Peters

More Honors for Derick Peters

West Central senior Derick Peters has had a decorated high school cross country career. And he’s ended it with a bang after being named the Gatorade Cross Country Runner of the Year for the 2nd straight season. Peters won the State “A” title by almost a minute, finished 2nd in the NIKE Heartland Regional race in November at Yankton Trails and won the prestigious Roy Griak Invite in Minneapolis. Derick also had the fastest 5K time this fall at the Lennox Invite with a 14:53.65. He will run in college for the Wisconsin Badgers.