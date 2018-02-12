Murder Suspect Appears in Court After Fatal Weekend Stabbing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls man charged with murder appeared in court today. It all stems from a Saturday altercation where his brother was stabbed to death and a 17-year-old was seriously injured.

Police say two brothers headed to an apartment on 42nd and Willow in Sioux Falls on Saturday to start an altercation with a 17-year-old. Police believe the motive was a love triangle.

”We believe that there was a shared romantic relationship between the subject who was arrested and the 17-year-old victim,” said Lieutenant Mike Colwill of the Sioux Falls Police Department. “We believe they were both involved romantically with the same female.”

Then, the altercation broke out between the three men using “edged weapons.” Police received numerous 911 calls from concerned neighbors. It started at one apartment and ended outside of a second apartment building about half a block down the road.

“The deceased at one point was stabbed in the chest,” said Colwill. “He later died of his injuries. The juvenile victim also received numerous substantial injured to his upper body.”

Police recovered three weapons from the scene. They believe alcohol was a factor.

The suspect, Franklin Roberto Shin-Serrano, is charged with the murder of his brother and the attempted murder of the 17-year old.

”The deceased was killed during the physical altercation between all three parties,” said Colwill.

He’s also facing aggravated assault and three burglary charges.

At this time, the suspect is being held by ICE and the 17-year-old is still receiving treatment for injuries. Police have not released the identities of either of the victims.