Pine Ridge Shooting Suspect Pleads Not Guilty

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – The suspect in a shooting on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation that left two people critically wounded recently pleaded not guilty.

Lester Waters Jr. is charged in federal court with assault resulting in serious bodily injury. U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons says Waters is being detained until trial, which wasn’t immediately scheduled.

Authorities allege Waters shot two men near Pine Ridge on Jan. 25. He could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.