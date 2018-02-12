Police: Dispute Over Shared Romantic Involvement Lead To Fatal Stabbing

KDLT Newsroom
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police say an altercation over a romantic relationship lead to the stabbing of a 17-year-old and the fatal stabbing of a 26-year-old.

At around 9: 20 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to an apartment located near West 42nd Street and Willow Avenue for a stabbing.

Police say a 26-year-old man received multiple wounds from an edged weapon to his chest and later died from his injuries. A 17-year-old also received multiple substantial injuries to his upper body and is currently being hospitalized.

Through the investigation police discovered that the suspect and his 26-year-old brother went to the apartment to initiate the altercation. Police believe the altercation took place because the suspect and the 17-year-old were both involved in a romantic relationship with the same woman.

Police arrested Sioux Falls resident, 24-year-old Franklin Roberto Ishin-Serrano, for 1st Degree Attempted Murder and Aggravated Assault. Police say Ishin-Serrano is also on an ICE detainer as he waits for the status of his residency to be investigated.

Police recovered three edged weapons involved with the altercation.

 

