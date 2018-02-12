Retired Generals, Vets Urge Against US Aid Cuts

WASHINGTON (AP) – More than 150 retired U.S. general and admirals and more than 1,200 veterans are urging the Trump administration not to make steep cuts to the State Department, foreign aid and other overseas programs.

In separate letters, the former military leaders and rank-and-file veterans are emphasizing the need to invest in diplomacy alongside America’s military. The letters come as President Donald Trump again proposes slashing the international operations budget by almost one-third in his budget proposal.

The retired generals include George Casey, David Petraeus, Stanley McChrystal and Wesley Clark. They say that “today’s crises do not have military solutions alone.”

The list of veterans includes those from all military branches. They write that the U.S. must strengthen its global leadership amid escalating crises rather than weaken it by sidelining diplomacy and development assistance.