Scoreboard Monday, February 12th
Women’s Golf
Battle @ Boulder Creek
2nd Round
611-Toledo
614-Northern Illinois
616 Northern Colorado
629-South Dakota (8th) *Dufrane (7th) 152, Petersen (11th) 153
College Track & Field
NSIC Heptathlon
5202-Robert Sullivan (Wayne State)
4845-Bryce Malsam (NSU) 6th
4499-Kelson Brewer (NSU) 10th
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli 61, Groton Area 58
Avon 54, Gayville-Volin 52
Bon Homme 48, West Central 47
Canistota 87, Howard 33
Castlewood 60, Deuel 51
Central Lyon 81, Siouxland Christian 46 (Iowa 1-A)
Cherokee 58, Sibley Ocheyeden 52 (Iowa 2-A)
Colman-Egan 85, Dell Rapids St. Mary 61
Dawson-Boyd 78, Hancock 67
Dell Rapids 84, Canton 67
DeSmet 73, Estelline 21
Estherville Lincoln Central 41, Okoboji, Milford 40 (Iowa 2-A)
Flandreau Indian 72, Centerville 56
Fulda 68, Edgerton 62
Kadoka Area 61, Wall 42
Lake Preston 52, Elkton-Lake Benton 48
Madison 86, Vermillion 70
Minneota 78, Adrian 58
Platte-Geddes 58, Scotland 46
Timber Lake 58, Eureka/Bowdle 33
Unity Christian 71, Hinton 34 (Iowa 2-A)
Webster 59, Waubay/Summit 48
West Lyon 57, West Sioux 54 (Iowa 2-A)
Wolsey-Wessington 59, Mitchell Christian 44
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Avon 56, Gayville-Volin 30
Dell Rapids 65, Canton 26
Edgerton 71, Fulda 40
Elk Point-Jefferson 52, Viborg-Hurley 31
Flandreau Indian 44, Centerville 28
Gregory 62, Colome 57
Harding County 51, Bison 28
Howard 59, Menno 46
Jackson County Central 55, Fairmont 50
McCook Central/Montrose 67, Tri-Valley 52
Mitchell 48, Harrisburg 42
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, Minn. 52, Sisseton 41
New Underwood 47, Bennett County 31
Pine Ridge 76, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 64
Rapid City Christian 46, Crazy Horse 42
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 57, James Valley Christian 35
Scotland 47, Alcester-Hudson 28
Timber Lake 52, Eureka/Bowdle 23
West Central 67, Bon Homme 40
Wilmot 63, Webster 53
Winner 52, Platte-Geddes 18
Worthington 56, Redwood Valley 53