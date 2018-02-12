Scoreboard Monday, February 12th

Scoreboard Monday, February 12th
Women’s Golf
Battle @ Boulder Creek
2nd Round

611-Toledo
614-Northern Illinois
616 Northern Colorado
629-South Dakota (8th) *Dufrane (7th) 152, Petersen (11th) 153

College Track & Field

NSIC Heptathlon

5202-Robert Sullivan (Wayne State)
4845-Bryce Malsam (NSU) 6th
4499-Kelson Brewer (NSU) 10th

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Roncalli 61, Groton Area 58

Avon 54, Gayville-Volin 52

Bon Homme 48, West Central 47

Canistota 87, Howard 33

Castlewood 60, Deuel 51

Central Lyon 81, Siouxland Christian 46 (Iowa 1-A)

Cherokee 58, Sibley Ocheyeden 52 (Iowa 2-A)

Colman-Egan 85, Dell Rapids St. Mary 61

Dawson-Boyd 78, Hancock 67

Dell Rapids 84, Canton 67

DeSmet 73, Estelline 21

Estherville Lincoln Central 41, Okoboji, Milford 40 (Iowa 2-A)

Flandreau Indian 72, Centerville 56

Fulda 68, Edgerton 62

Kadoka Area 61, Wall 42

Lake Preston 52, Elkton-Lake Benton 48

Madison 86, Vermillion 70

Minneota 78, Adrian 58

Platte-Geddes 58, Scotland 46

Timber Lake 58, Eureka/Bowdle 33

Unity Christian 71, Hinton 34 (Iowa 2-A)

Webster 59, Waubay/Summit 48

West Lyon 57, West Sioux 54 (Iowa 2-A)

Wolsey-Wessington 59, Mitchell Christian 44

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Avon 56, Gayville-Volin 30

Dell Rapids 65, Canton 26

Edgerton 71, Fulda 40

Elk Point-Jefferson 52, Viborg-Hurley 31

Flandreau Indian 44, Centerville 28

Gregory 62, Colome 57

Harding County 51, Bison 28

Howard 59, Menno 46

Jackson County Central 55, Fairmont 50

McCook Central/Montrose 67, Tri-Valley 52

Mitchell 48, Harrisburg 42

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, Minn. 52, Sisseton 41

New Underwood 47, Bennett County 31

Pine Ridge 76, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 64

Rapid City Christian 46, Crazy Horse 42

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 57, James Valley Christian 35

Scotland 47, Alcester-Hudson 28

Timber Lake 52, Eureka/Bowdle 23

West Central 67, Bon Homme 40

Wilmot 63, Webster 53

Winner 52, Platte-Geddes 18

Worthington 56, Redwood Valley 53

 

