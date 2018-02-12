Victim Identified In Andover Structure Fire; Aberdeen Man Arrested In Connection

KDLT Newsroom
PIERRE, S.D. – Authorities have identified the victim of an Andover structure fire and have arrested an Aberdeen man in connection with it.

25-year-old Tawny Rockwood of Andover, was recovered from the rubble of an apartment fire on February 9. Authorities have arrested 36-year-old Jose Quinones Rodriguez on an aggravated assault-domestic charge. Officials say the charge is related to conduct prior to the fire and in connection with the fire investigation.

The case is being investigated by the Day County Sheriff’s Office, Aberdeen Police, South Dakota Highway Patrol, the State Fire Marshall Office, ATF, and the Division of Criminal Investigation.

