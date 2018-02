Water Main Break Causing Traffic Delays In Western Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The city of Sioux Falls is asking the public to avoid the area of West 12th Street and Interstate 29 as crews work to resolve a water main break.

Traffic is down to one lane from West of Lyons Boulevard to Interstate 29 on West 12th Street. Drivers are urged to be cautious and to reduce speed near the construction area.

More information will be given when construction crews have resolved the break.