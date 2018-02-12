West Lyon Edges West Sioux in Boys Hoops

West Lyon Edges West Sioux in Boys Hoops

ORANGE CITY, IA…In a Class 2-A play-in game two football powerhouses met on the basketball floor Monday night in Orange City. Jake Lynott who is headed for a college football career at Augustana, led the Falcons with 21 points in a great game that went back and forth in the 4th quarter. He hit a runner to tie the game at 50. But Micah Meyer’s putback proved to be the game winner as the Wildcats advanced with a 57-54 win. Korbyn Gramstad led West Lyon with 18 points.