YMCA, School District Buy Former Black Hills Corp. Building

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – The YMCA of Rapid City has purchased the former headquarters of Black Hills Corp. for $5 million.

The Rapid City Journal reports that the YMCA has since sold a half interest in the property to Rapid City Area Schools for $3 million.

The YMCA and school district will split the space in the eight-floor building. The YMCA plans to use its space for an expansion of its child care and preschool program, and the school district will house its administrative offices there.

The Black Hills Corp. energy company recently moved into new headquarters on Mount Rushmore Road.