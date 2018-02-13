Hundreds of Archers Gather for World Championships in Yankton

Like the Olympics, they come from all over the world: competitors from countries like France, Japan and Russia are arriving in South Dakota. They are some of the best archers on the planet, and they are eyeing a victory at the World Indoor Championships in Yankton.

Nearly 400 archers from 32 countries are hoping to notch a bull’s-eye and some at the 2018 World Archery Indoor Championships. The tournament kicks off Thursday and lasts through Feb 19th.

A couple of those competing include athletes from Mexico and Canada; they’re thrilled to be in South Dakota.

“I like it. I really like this place. They really love archery, and I think they do a really good job working for archery. To grow archery in the world, and I think that’s a goal everyone involving archery has,” says Linda Ochoa-Anderson of Team Mexico.

“It’s pretty exciting. It’s nice to have something that’s closer to home being from Canada. Lots of times you have to fly overseas, so it’s nice to have something that’s within 5 hours of traveling,” says Dawn Groszko of Team Canada.

This is the 2nd world archery championships held in Yankton. The 1st was a youth tournament in 2015.

Carmen Schramm is the Executive Director of Yankton’s Chamber of Commerce. She says Yankton’s unique archery facilities make the event special to the town of 15,000.

“We have one of the largest archery facilities in North America, and so we are able to host things like this that are hosted in other areas too, but for a town Yankton’s size it’s an incredible impact for us,” says Schramm.

Schramm says it’s exciting to host since some of these athletes might not make it to the state otherwise- including Groszko when she was asked if she’d ever thought she’d come to South Dakota.

“Ha nope nope, I know they do have a couple big shoots down here, and I’d think it would be really nice to go there and do those shoots, so it’s really nice to come and see South Dakota and Yankton, and see what it’s about down here,” says Groszko.

The tournament is free and open to the public. Click here for a complete list of competition times.