Lincoln and Lennox Get Wins in Girls Hoops Tuesday

The Lincoln Patriots girls showed why they have moved up to the #2 spot in the Class “AA” rankings Tuesday night. They defeated Washington 69-54 on the Warriors home floor. Morgan Hansen led the way with 23 points and 14 rebounds as the pats improved to 14-3. And in a great Class “A” matchup in Hartford, Lennox went to OT to beat West Central 56-51. Madysen Vlastuin led the 17-3 Orioles with 26 points. Ashlyn McDonald had 15 and Taylor Rajewich 14 for the Trojans who are now 15-5.