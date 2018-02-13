Man Sentenced To A Century In Prison For Child Rape

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A convicted rapist is sentenced to 100 years in state prison for forcing a girl to have sex with him at knifepoint.

A few months ago, 39-year-old Ivor Grove was found guilty of Rape, Aggravated Assault and Sexual Contact with a Minor. In summer 2016, prosecutors say Grove raped the victim after taking her and her siblings swimming at Wall Lake just outside of Sioux Falls. Grove was a family friend. He took the victim to an abandoned barn and told her siblings to stay in the car. He pulled a knife on the victim and threatened to kill her siblings if she resisted him. Grove was arrested the next day.