Man Sentenced To A Century In Prison For Child Rape

Kelsie Passolt
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A convicted rapist is sentenced to 100 years in state prison for forcing a girl to have sex with him at knifepoint.

A few months ago, 39-year-old Ivor Grove was found guilty of Rape, Aggravated Assault and Sexual Contact with a Minor.  In summer 2016, prosecutors say Grove raped the victim after taking her and her siblings swimming at Wall Lake just outside of Sioux Falls.  Grove was a family friend.  He took the victim to an abandoned barn and told her siblings to stay in the car.  He pulled a knife on the victim and threatened to kill her siblings if she resisted him.  Grove was arrested the next day.

