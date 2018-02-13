Minnesota State Patrol’s Recent Stops Net More Than 500 Pounds Of Marijuana

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota State Patrol says three recent traffic stops in west central Minnesota led troopers to confiscate more marijuana than they seized in all of 2016.

Authorities say a trooper stopped a vehicle for an obstructed license plate in Otter Tail County last Friday and found a woman inside sitting on packaged bags of marijuana. That stop led to the seizure of 300 pounds of marijuana.

The patrol says two other stops, one near Alexandria Jan. 24 and another in Otter Tail County Jan. 26, led troopers to about 225 pounds of marijuana.