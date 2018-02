Mitchell’s Force Playing Better

SIOUX FALLS, SD…The Skyforce got a big weekend sweep of the Reno Bighorns, both games in very decisive fashion. Tony Mitchell played a big role in both victories and he says the team is closer to playing better basketball for a complete game. The 2 wins have Nevada Smith’s team now 19-17 for the season with the Memphis Hustle at the Sanford Pentagon Tuesday night.