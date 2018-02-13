New TSA Baggage Screening Procedures Going Into Effect

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – People flying out of Sioux Falls Airport may notice some changes when it comes to the screening of their carry-on luggage.

New TSA procedures go into effect today, that require passengers to take all of their electronics out of their bags. Previously, just laptops and larger electronic devices needed to be removed from luggage for x-ray screening.

Now, all items including cell phones and gaming devices need to be removed and stored in their own bins. TSA officials say the change allows officers to get a clearer view on the x-ray screen and stay ahead of evolving threats.

Passengers could also experience more bag checks. It’s advised travelers arrive to the airport at least two house before their flight.