Non-Profit News Organization Kicking Off First Year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A non-profit news organization is coming to the Sioux Empire.

“South Dakota News Watch” is kicking off its pilot year. Organizers sat they will be focusing on in-depth journalism on statewide issues.

The two person news team will look at tops like agriculture, education, health, and politics. That content will also be available to well-established news organizations such as KDLT.