Sioux Falls Woman Robbed In Grocery Store Parking Lot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police say a woman was robbed at knife point in the parking lot of the Hy-Vee located on 57th and Cliff Avenue on Monday afternoon.

The woman was returning to her car after dropping off her cart when it happened. Police say the man approached the woman with a pocket knife.

When the suspect allegedly attempted to stab her, she fell to the ground, and he fled the scene with her purse. Police say the description of the suspect is limited, only that he was wearing all black and had his face covered.

The woman did not receive any injuries.