Skyforce Roll Past Memphis at Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, SD – The Sioux Falls Skyforce coasted to their fourth straight home victory, defeating the Memphis Hustle 125-102 at the Sanford Pentagon on Tuesday night. The Skyforce (20-17) earned their 20th win of the season and are now tied with the Oklahoma City Blue (20-17) for the Midwest Division lead. Memphis (15-24) sits at the bottom of the division.

Sioux Falls never trailed in the wire-to-wire victory, and outscored the Hustle in all four quarters. Miami HEAT two-way player Derrick Walton Jr. (22 points, nine assists and five rebounds) got things rolling in the first quarter, scoring 12 of Sioux Falls’ 39 points in the opening frame.

Briante Weber (15 points, 10 assists, six rebounds and three steals) recorded his second-straight double-double while Kadeem Jack (18 points and 12 rebounds) has now double-doubled in three straight contests. Jack turned in yet another solid performance after playing just five minutes in the first half due to foul trouble.

Marquis Teague (24 points and seven assists) carried the Hustle on the offensive end of the floor, joined by Omari Johnson (20 points) who also scored 20-or-more in the game. Memphis Grizzlies assignee Brice Johnson came off the bench to record 17 points and 12 rebounds in just 25 minutes to round out the double-digit scoring for the Hustle in the loss.

Sioux Falls shot 53.3 percent from the floor and scored 60 points in the paint, led by Miami HEAT two-way player Derrick Jones Jr. who tallied 19 points and nine rebounds while shooting 8-of-10 from the field.

The Hustle managed to score 22 points off of 19 Skyforce turnovers, but were plagued by turnovers themselves, coughing the ball up 21 times leading to 27 Skyforce points.

Lastly, Sioux Falls’ bench played a large role in tonight’s victory as Larry Drew II (16 points), Matt Williams Jr. (15 points) and Tony Mitchell (12 points and seven rebounds) all finished in double-digits on the night. Williams Jr. tallied five made three-pointers for the second consecutive game, and has now made at least three in each of his last eight games.

As both teams now head into the all-star break, the Skyforce won’t take the court again until February 24 as they head west to take on the South Bay Lakers in what will be the first of a three-game road trip. Memphis jumps back into action on February 21 at home against the Northern Arizona Suns.