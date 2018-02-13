St. Ivany Honored, Herd Keep Winning

Sioux Falls, SD—The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Monday afternoon that Jack St. Ivany has been named Defenseman of the Week. He earns the honor after tallying four points (1g, 3a) in three games between February 6 and 10.

The second-year veteran helped lead the Herd to a 4-3 victory on Tuesday with a goal over the Fargo Force. St. Ivany followed it up with a two-assist performance against the Lincoln Stars Friday night in a 4-2 victory. He then provided a critical assist on Reid Stefanson’s game-tying goal with 13 seconds remaining in regulation to help the Herd earn a point during Saturday’s 3-2 shootout loss to the Omaha Lancers. The Stampede are 6-0-2 in their last eight games and sit in third place in the Western Conference, just three points behind first place Omaha.

The Yale commit has registered 26 points on the season, including four goals and 22 assists, fourth best amongst USHL blueliners. He currently ranks third among USHL defensemen in scoring. St. Ivany was recently ranked 129th overall among North American skaters in the NHL Central Scouting mid season rankings. The Manhattan Beach, CA native was a member of Team USA during the World Junior “A” Challenge and participated in the USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game earlier this year.