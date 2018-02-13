Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Sues 24 Opioid Industry Companies

FORT YATES, N.D. (AP) – The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe is suing major opioids manufacturers and distributors, joining several tribes nationwide that have filed similar lawsuits.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that the tribe filed the lawsuit Monday in U.S. District Court in North Dakota against 24 defendants in the opioid industry. It alleges companies used false and misleading advertising and failed to prevent drug diversion.

The lawsuit also alleges that opioid use has taken an enormous toll on the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe while the defendants have seen “blockbuster profits.”

The tribe seeks monetary damages for allegations of deceptive trade practices, fraudulent and negligent conduct and violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act.

The tribe’s attorneys also filed a similar lawsuit on behalf of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe and the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate in January.