State of Wrestling Very High at SDSU

State of Wrestling Very High at SDSU

BROOKINGS, SD… The state of wrestling at SDSU couldn’t be much better as the Jackrabbits take a 13 match winning streak into Friday’s contest with arch rival NDSU. Sunday’s win over West Virginia on the road kept the win streak going for Chris Bono’s team that has managed to stay very healthy for the most part and the wrestlers have a great bond which has contributed to their success as a team.