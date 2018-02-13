TigerSwan Wants Scope Of North Dakota Civil Trial Reduced

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – A private security firm hired by the developer of the Dakota Access oil pipeline wants a judge to restrict evidence during an October civil trial over whether it operated illegally in North Dakota.

North Dakota’s Private Investigative and Security Board maintains TigerSwan operated without a license during protests against the pipeline. It wants a judge to ban TigerSwan from the state.

TigerSwan attorney Lynn Boughey says the company provided consulting services that don’t require a North Dakota license, and that any investigative work occurred at the company’s North Carolina headquarters.

Boughey wants the case dismissed. If that doesn’t happen, he wants the judge to bar any evidence about TigerSwan activities conducted outside of North Dakota.

Board attorney Monte Rogneby says the state disagrees with Boughey’s assessment.