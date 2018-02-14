Authorities: Tips Helped Locate Person Of Interest In Area Burglaries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Authorities say public tips helped them locate a person of interest connected to multiple burglaries in the area.

Capt. Jason Gearman with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said within in minutes of releasing the photo of the vehicle belonging to the person of interest, they were receiving tips.

Authorities arrested 32-year-old Shaun Ruegge in Canton. Authorities say Ruegge is connected to four to five burglaries in Minnehaha County and at least two other burglaries in Lincoln County.

Police conducted a search warrant in Canton and at his mother’s address in Sioux Falls. They recovered multiple stolen items that were connected to the burglaries.

Ruegge is being held on Lincoln County charges but Minnehaha County officials say burglary and narcotic charges will be coming from them as well.

Authorities say they are continuing the investigation and that they believe he may not have been working alone.